■ STAFF REPORT

Grab your vino, it should be keen-o: Spaghetti Dog is back this Sunday, Feb. 17.

Join Nat and other volunteers as they dish up the spaghetti, sides and dessert at the Crowninshield Community House from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

Money raised helps local students achieve their educational goals through scholarships.

Everyone is invited.

BYOB. It is allowed.