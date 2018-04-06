Services for Freddy Futch Saturday, April 7

A Celebration of Life for Freddy M. Futch, who died on February 13, 2018, will be held this Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at the Crowninshield Community House on Banyan Street.

Freddy was born on January 10, 1933 on Gasparilla Island, the sixth child of Rayford “Sug” Futch and Pearl Lowe Futch. His early years were spent at Gasparilla, then Placida, before moving to Tampa, where he graduated from Jefferson High School. He then enlisted in the Coast Guard and served for four years. He married his high school sweetheart, Thelma Alvarez, in 1951, with whom he had three daughters.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Freddy’s name to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.