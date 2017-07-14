Republican Club Golf outing planned for July 22

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The West Charlotte County Republican Club is planning its 9th annual golf outing on Saturday, July 22 at Lemon Bay Golf Club.

The event is limited to the first 120 registered golfers.

The cost is $75 for WCCRC members and $100 for non-members.

WCCRC member Ray Corcoran said non-players are welcome to attend the event.

“For $25, guests can enjoy the continental breakfast, lunch, ride the greens in a golf cart and they’ll be eligible for a door prize,” Corcoran said.

There will be individual and team prizes including two $10,000 hole in one prizes on the 15th and 17th holes.

Additional hole in one prizes include a $500 Visa gift card, a set of Cleveland CG 1Black Pearl Irons, a Kindle Fire and a golf cart by Caddy Carts.

Tickets include a continental breakfast and lunch.

A shotgun start is planned for 9 a.m. and lunch will be served around 1 p.m. There will be a putting contest preceding the start.

The format is “Shamble 2 BB of the foursome.” Everyone will tee off, and then choose the best drive. Everyone plays his or her own ball from that point to the hole. Men will play the blue tees and the ladies will play the red tees. Players can make their own foursome, come as a double or a single.

Hole sponsorships are still available for $100. Gift certificates and service items are also welcome and will be used as prizes.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lemon Bay High School junior golfing program.

The Lemon Bay Golf Club is located at 9600 Eagle Preserve Dr. in Englewood.

The rain date will be Saturday, July 29, if necessary.

For more information or to obtain an entry form, send an email to RCIC@comcast.net or call 941-759-0001. You can also email Doug Curtis at dcurtis359@aol.com. Make checks payable to WCCRC and mail them to: P.O. Box 271, Placida, FL 33946.