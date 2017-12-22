Renovations to Port Boca Grande Lighthouse nearly complete

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Two major structural repairs have recently been completed at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse at Gasparilla Island State Park.

Barrier Island Parks Society Executive Director Sharon McKenzie said some work has been completed on the assistant gatekeeper’s house, which was built in 1890.

“There were some structural items that needed to be repaired, and that’s been done,” McKenzie said. “At this point, we are just waiting on final checks from the County.”

The structural repairs were led by Anthony Houlis of Razorback LLC of Tarpon Springs, and Alex Klahm of Architectural Metal and Design of St. Petersburg. Both are experts and were involved in leading the repairs and restoration of the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse in 2016.

The money for the renovations to the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse was from the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse campaign, which is structured to allow for upkeep on the two lighthouses in Boca Grande.

“Maintenance and upkeep on lighthouses can be very expensive,” McKenzie said.

The Barrier Island Parks Society is still short by about $190,000 in maintaining its upkeep fund.

The annual Green Gala fundraiser is planned for Monday, March 19, 2018 at the Boca Grande Pass Club. The theme will be retro 1950s and 1960s, and the event will include a delicious dinner, music, dancing and an auction. All proceeds support the Barrier Island Parks Society.

For more information, visit barrierislandparkssociety.org.