Lemon Bay Touchdown Club fishing tournament scheduled for August 3, 4

■ STAFF REPORT

The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club’s seventh annual fishing tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 4 at Boca Grande Marina, 220 Harbor Drive, Boca Grande. Offshore anglers will fish for red grouper, snapper and a mystery fish. The inshore division will fish for redfish, trout and a mystery fish.

There will be a captain’s meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 at Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Englewood. Offshore boats will be released at 9 p.m. On Aug. 4, inshore boats will check in between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. at one of two locations and begin fishing at 7 a.m. All weigh-ins will be from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Boca Grande Marina, with an after party starting at 5 p.m.

Team entry is $350, which includes four anglers, VIP bag and long-sleeve tournament shirt. Anglers may be added for $50 per person. Registration after Aug. 1 will be $400 per team. Proceeds benefit the Lemon Bay High Manta Rays football program. Organizers are also welcoming sponsors at all levels.

There will be $10,000 in payouts based on 50-69 boats. There will be three awards in the red grouper category, three for the redfish category and one for snapper, trout and mystery fish categories.

For more information, contact Janine Vito at (941) 441-7045, Ryan Johnson at (941) 586-8019 or Holly Haynes at (941) 270-2479.