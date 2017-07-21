This is your last week to vote for the Fust Library!

July 21, 2017
This is your last chance to make the Fust famous, as voting in the American Institute for Architects and the Florida Foundation for Architecture contest to see which of 25 buildings get the most votes in their People’s Choice Awards closes on July 28. The public can vote on their favorite building by going to the website, floridapeopleschoice.com, and the winners will be announced at the AIA Convention in Naples on the July 29. The People’s Choice Award gives Florida residents and visitors from all over the world the chance to vote on their favorite public buildings. This year, submissions include the internationally-known Orlando Buddhist temple Phap Vu and Gainesville’s Bo Diddly Plaza, among other stand-out examples of Florida public architecture built or renovated within the last five years.

