Island LEO Beat: Deputies respond to vehicle burglary call at state park

■ STAFF REPORT

Two visitors were the victims of a vehicle burglary this past weekend at the south end of the island.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports, an island deputy was notified by the complainant that she was visiting the island on Saturday, Feb. 9 with her friend.

They arrived at Gasparilla Island State Park at the south end and walked the beach for approximately an hour and 15 minutes.

When they returned to their vehicle, the complainant reached for her purse hidden under the passenger back seat and it was not there.

Deputies reported that the owner of the vehicle said it was locked when they left it in the parking lot to go walking. The total value of the theft was $125. The investigation continues.

“Grandchild in trouble” scam

Deputies want to let everyone know that an island resident was the target of an attempted fraud recently.

The “grandchild in trouble” scam has been reported on island before, but the time to be diligent and not believe every call you receive is here again.

The callers may have personal information about you or your family member that will lead you to believe they are legitimate, but double-check everything before giving any type of personal information in return.

Fraud callers have also been posing as FPL collectors recently, calling local homeowners and businesses to tell them the power will be shut off, so beware of them as well.