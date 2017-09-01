Fundraiser for hurricane victims tomorrow at Hudson’s

■ STAFF REPORT

Native Gardens Florist has teamed up with Hudson’s Grocery to host a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the grocery store at 441 Park Ave to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A variety of homemade treats will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. including cupcakes, brownies and other delicious sweets.

Proceeds from the bake sale will be used to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas. Hudson’s will also donate a portion of their proceeds from Saturday to the cause.

Michael Saunders Real Estate is also holding a fundraiser to help hurricane victims. An anonymous donor has agreed to match donated funds up to $5,000. You you can make a donation at the office located at 420 E. Railroad Ave.

The office has also teamed up the Suncoast Humane Society to collect donations of pet food and other items to help displaced animals. Once filled, Suncoast Humane Society will take the truck directly to Houston. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.