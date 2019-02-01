Film Festival begins this Wednesday with ‘Captain Ron’ at the drive-in

■ STAFF REPORT

The first annual Boca Grande Film Festival will begin with the jaunty cult classic “Captain Ron,” held on the lawn of the Boca Grande Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. Sit on your golf cart or bring some chairs along.

Films will be shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the festival. Special guests will be stopping by, and there will be special dining options at local restaurants affiliated with the festival.

The movie schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 6

6 p.m. Pre-Festival Drive-In Movie – Captain Ron

Thursday, Feb. 7

4 p.m. Chef Flynn

7 p.m. The Drummer and The Keeper

Friday, Feb. 8

10 a.m. Supa Modo

1 p.m. On Her Shoulders

4 p.m. Free Solo

7 p.m. Shoplifters

Saturday, Feb. 9

1 p.m. Satan & Adam

4 p.m. The Last Suit

Closing Reception & Audience Award to follow.

Boca Grande Film Festival passes are SOLD OUT, but there may still be a chance to see the films. Individual film tickets will be sold based on availability at the door 15 minutes prior to each showing. All pass holders must arrive no later than 15 minutes before the showing; any empty seats will be sold to patrons at the door sale line. Door sale tickets are $20 for Theater 2 and $30 for the Main Theater.

Contact the Friends of Boca Grande with any questions at (941) 964-0827 or stop by the office located at the Boca Grande Community Center, 131 First Street W.

For a complete list of dining options and specials during the festival, see page 11 of Ballyhoo in this issue.