October 19, 2018
Farmers Market opening date announced

■ BY STAFF REPORT

The weekly Farmers Market at Wheeler Road ballfield is set to open for season on Friday, Dec. 21 running 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday and continuing through April, 2019.

Local Roots, LLC, hosts the Farmers Market, which features growers, producers and suppliers of fresh fruits, vegetables, organics, seafood, meats, cheeses, prepared foods, flowers and more. There are breakfast and lunch items to choose from while enjoying the park and browsing the market. Parking is free for market shoppers.

For more information, go to BuyLocalLee.com.

 

Marcy Shortuse

