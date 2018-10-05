Details for Mark Futch memorial

■ STAFF REPORT

Services for Mark Futch, who passed away on September 18, 2018, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The morning will begin with the family scattering Mark’s ashes in Boca Grande Pass by boat at around 10 a.m. While there will be no service on the beach, anyone who does not have access to a boat should feel welcome to come down in front of the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and watch the ceremony from the beach.

There will also be a salute to Mark’s life at the Boca Bay Power House on Gulf Blvd. (directly across from the Boca Bay Pass Club parking area) following the Pass ceremony, at approximately 11 a.m. Bring a dish to pass if you can, already heated if possible, as there is no kitchen facility at the Power House. Food can be dropped off at the Power House beginning at 9 a.m.