Chowder, anyone? How about a little Ellen deGeneres on the side?

■ STAFF REPORT

Stop by the Crowninshield Community House this Saturday night, Feb. 23, between 5 and 7 p.m. and eat some chowder for a good cause … or maybe so you can win some golf time at The Inn, a fishing trip, massage and bodywork or a trip to see Ellen deGeneres?

That’s right. Two VIP tickets to the Ellen Show will be available at the dinner’s silent auction.

Each year The Island School invites local restaurants to participate in the dinner, which includes some of the best chowder around, rolls, salad, desserts and nonalcoholic drinks. This year 14 restaurants are participating.

Silent auction items include golf lessons at The Gasparilla Inn & Club, a fishing charter with Capt. Waylon Mills, a gift basket/gift certificate from James Griffith Salon, a “salty Saturday” with Paradise Exclusive’s Jim Benson and lunch for six at Cabbage Key, a certificate for an airport ride from Boca Grande Limousine, a photographic images package, local art, jewelry, a gift certificate for massage and bodywork from Sierra Cooper, a Loma shampoo and conditioner/ Aquage beach spray and gel/OPI nail polish basket from True Hair, three one-hour therapeutic massage therapy and bodywork sessions, a driftwood chandelier created by local artist Jennifer Scott McLaughlin, two driftwood and copper fish sculptures from artist Stuart Hoeckel and much more.

And don’t forget the Ellen tickets. You must be 14 or older to attend the show, and you have to let the show know the dates you want to attend (keeping in mind they fill up weeks in advance). Your options are Monday through Thursday, September through May (excluding December).

While the tickets don’t guarantee a meet-and-greet with Ellen, your chances will exponentially increase because … well … because you’re there.

Restaurants participating include Hudson’s Grocery, Boca Grande Marina/Eagle Grille/Miller’s Dockside, 3rd Street Cafe, Fusion, The Innlet, the Boca Grande Club, the Boca Bay Pass Club, the Loose Caboose, Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet, The Pink Elephant, Noy’s, South Beach, The Temptation and Ephesus.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children, with proceeds benefiting the school’s PTO program, which helps to fund yearbooks, field trips, the Friendship Dance, teacher supplies and special projects.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, call 964-8016.