All are invited to attend the annual Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk this Saturday, Nov. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Boca Grande village will be ringing with Christmas cheer. Stroll down the luminaire-lit town and visit our local businesses. Enjoy performances by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, and share your Christmas wishes with Santa Claus.

Chamber Christmas Walk this weekend

The schedule of events for the evening is as follows:

5 p.m. – Luminary Walk

5:15 to 6 p.m. – Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet Performance

6 to 6:15 p.m. – Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce Sponsorship awards

7 to 7:45 p.m. – Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet Performance

Contact the Chamber office with any questions at (941) 964-0568, or email the office at info@bocagrandechamber.com.