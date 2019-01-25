Chamber announces ‘Educate Boca’ scholarships

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce “Educate Boca” Scholarship Fund is a nonprofit corporation established by the Chamber to administer its scholarship fund-raising and awards. Recipients receive monetary assistance for college tuition, vocational training and special education.

These scholarships are vital in maintaining financial viability for our students in order to continue with their education. Every year the scholarship committee meets and determines which students who have applied meet the necessary qualifications, and scholarships in the amount of $500 to $1,500 are granted.

Qualified candidates must have a 2.5 GPA or higher and present their SAT and ACT scores to the scholarship committee. Off-island candidates must have a connection to Boca Grande, whether they were born and raised here, they have a parent that works for or is a BGACC Chamber member or the candidate works for a BGACC Chamber member. A candidate can also find a BGACC Chamber member sponsor business on the island that will write a letter to the scholarship committee explaining why the candidate should qualify.

Chamber representatives believe the education of our youth is a most important investment for our community and its future.

Their fundraiser for the scholarship fund is the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble, which is hosted by The Gasparilla Inn & Club Golf Course. With the help of the Boca Grande Community, volunteers, generous sponsors and a hard-working scholarship committee, the Chamber was able to raise more than $26,000 in the 2018 Golf Scramble.

“With those funds and the multiple donations we have received throughout the year, we look forward to supporting the young minds of the Boca Grande Community,” said Chamber Executive Director Wesley Locke. “Thank you for all those who were and continue to be involved!”