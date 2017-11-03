Bocaween 2017

■ Halloween was celebrated mightily on the island in 2017, as it is every year. On Saturday, Oct. 28 the annual Halloween Carnival and Costume Contest was held, and on Halloween night, trick-or-treaters hit the streets of the historical district at the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce Halloween Walk. Shown above are five generations of the Mills family, including Amber Mills McGuiness, Clayton Werman, 92-year-old “Granny” Ruby Altman, Judy Bowen, Braylon McGuiness, Grayson McGuiness, Falon Rice, Tracy Mills and Cayson Rice. At right are William Cross as Lightning McQueen and a very scary werewolf, who actually didn’t seem to want a hot dog.

Photos by Dusty and Jbird