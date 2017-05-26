Boca Grande parking lot expansion project completed in time for holiday weekend

Provided by Lee County

The Fifth Street parking lot expansion project, a Lee County-owned site in Boca Grande, is now complete and open to the public in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The project, funded by Lee County Tourist Development Taxes, includes a new ADA-accessible boardwalk that provides beach access from the lot. Additionally, the project increased the number of parking spaces from 46 to 88, and added parking bumpers, landscaping and more signs.

The $200,000 project addresses the need for more public parking for beach access for residents and visitors on Gasparilla Island. The project was completed today, Friday, May 26. Parking at the site is free of charge.

The project was approved by the Lee Board of County Commissioners on Oct. 4, 2016, and was a collaborative effort by the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau, the Lee County Department of Transportation and Lee County Parks & Recreation. The departments provided funding, handled construction and will manage future maintenance of the site. For more information about Lee County departments, visit www.leegov.com.