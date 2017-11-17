Boca Grande medical doctors’ society to meet November 21

■ BY SUE ERWIN

There is a great deal of knowledge that can be shared from well-known physicians who spend their winter months in Boca Grande.

This organization includes doctors from the Boca Grande area who have been meeting informally to discuss various medical topics since the 1980s.

Retired island doctors Daly Walker, Les Nash, Jim May and Arnie Rapoport are part of a group of more than 40 physicians who meet monthly to discuss a wide range of medical topics and discuss ideas on how they can share their resources with residents on the island.

In 2007, an informal discussion was held among several retired doctors, and they decided to form a group called “The Boca Grande Medical Society.”

The group has been meeting monthly on the third Tuesday of the month in recent years.

This season, they are moving the meeting venue to the Bellamy Room of the Eagle Grille Restaurant at Boca Grande Marina.

The first meeting is planned for noon on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Boca Grande Medical Society has a vast array of retired professionals: surgeons, radiologists, neurologists, oncologists and psychiatrists. This highly educated group is ready to share their knowledge about new and former case studies in their various fields.

“We discuss changes in medicine, including the business of medicine itself, and any new cases that are sparking an interest in the field,” Walker said in a previous interview with the Boca Beacon.

Dr. Walker is currently the vice chair on the board at the Boca Grande Health Clinic, and Dr. May is new to the board this year.

Walker said nearly every type of medical specialty is represented in this group, and they are happy to welcome new members to the alliance. The only requirement is that you must have practiced medicine with a license.

All MDs and DOs in the Boca Grande area are invited to attend.

If interested, contact Dr. Les Nash at (216) 554-2070.