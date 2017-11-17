Boca Bargains packed to the gills and ready for some serious shopping

■ STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Nov. 25 marks the grand opening of Boca Bargains for the 2017-2018 season. According to long-time volunteer JoAnn Welch, the shop, located on Park Avenue at Banyan Street, is “filled to the gills; we can hardly open the doors!”

To showcase furniture donated over the summer, the opening will include a tent sale on the grounds of the Community Center, adjacent to the Boca Bargains building.

There will be additional furniture and decorative items for sale in the newly refurbished annex, and the main store area will feature men’s, ladies’ and children’s clothing, knick-knacks and “gently used” toys. For those who are in the holiday spirit, you won’t want to miss the festive Christmas boutique.

Serious shoppers should arrive when the doors open at 9 a.m. on the 25th and plan to shop until Boca Bargains closes at noon.

Proceeds from Boca Bargains benefit the scholarship fund and community grant program of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club.

Established in 1986, Boca Bargains is celebrating its 31st year and has become an island fixture, staffed by volunteers from the Woman’s Club throughout the season. After the opening sale, the store will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon through April 2018.

Please, no donations accepted on Opening Day. Donations welcome 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning November 27.