Bike Parade, Spring Fair this Saturday!

This Saturday, “TV Time” is coming to Boca Grande beginning at 10:30 a.m., with a star-studded parade along the Bike Path.

TV show-inspired golf carts, bicycles, wagons and scooters will assemble at 5th Street at 9:50 a.m. so “Get Smart!” and pre-register now.

Late entries may register at 9:45. Led by the Lemon Bay High School marching band, jazz band and ROTC unit, and headlined by the Barrier Island Parks Society as Honorary Grande Marshall, the parade will conclude at the Community Center.

“Emmy’s” will be awarded in the following categories: Families/Groups; Children; Businesses; and Nonprofit Organizations. Don’t miss this “All in the Family” event.

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club annual Spring Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Community Center. The Fair will feature carnival games, a cake walk, sno-cones and popcorn, balloon animal sculptures and a petting zoo.

We hear that Checkers the Clown will stop in to delight children of all ages as well.

The concessions team will be grilling hotdogs, brats, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and veggie burgers (cash only).

The very popular “Gigantic Bake & Take Sale” will open at 11 a.m. in the Woman’s Club Room with homemade casseroles, soups, breads and sweet treats for sale.

“The Price is Right,” as credit cards will be accepted.

One attraction sure to be a “Prime Time” hit is the photo booth. Gather your friends and family for a memorable “Candid Camera” shot.

Get your remote ready! The TV shows are about to begin!

Call 964-2564 for more information.