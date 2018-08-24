Beacon crew takes honors at FPA, FMA competitions

■ STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 10 was a busy day for our staff as we took to the road to Orlando for the Florida Press Association Better Weekly Newspaper contest and the Florida Magazine Association Charley Awards.

In the Better Weekly contest Art Director Daniel Godwin and Editor Marcy Shortuse took a first place in the “Special Issue, Section or Supplement” category for the 2017 Tarpon Times, and Shortuse took a second place in the “General Excellence” category and a second place in the “Best Obituary” category.

Publisher Dusty Hopkins received a second place award in the “Spot News Photo” category, contributor Erica Ress-Martin took a third place award in the “Arts, Entertainment and Review Reporting” category, freelance photographer Skip Perry took a third place in the “Spot News Photo” category and writer Sue Erwin took home a third place award in the “Community History” category.

In the Florida Magazine Association Charley Awards the Gasparilla Island Magazine staff received six awards, including two out of three places for best in-depth reporting. Editor Marcy Shortuse received a silver and bronze recognition in that category for her stories called “A Tale of Three Sisters: The Struggle Over a Tiny Island Paradise” and “Handling Irma: How an Island Came Together.”

Shortuse also received a bronze award in the “Best Feature” category for her story titled, “The Spooky Side of Gasparilla Island,” and a silver award in the “Best Photography” category.

Writer Sue Erwin received a bronze award in the “Best Public Service Coverage” category for her story called “Captains for Clean Water,” and Skip Perry and Christine Cunningham took home a silver award in the “Best Design: Use of Photography” category.

“It was a great year for us at both events,” said Publisher Dusty Hopkins, “but we will continue to strive to bring more recognition to our staff, and to our newspaper and magazine, by bringing even more competition to the table next year.”