SW Florida Fishing: Trout Time …

February 29, 2024

By Staff Report

BY CAPT. SANDY MELVIN Last week was a good one for big speckled trout in the backcountry. We also saw some nice redfish scattered around as well. On these warmer days, we saw some big snook that began cruising the shallow grass flats moving into the islands. They haven’t been biting very well, but It […]