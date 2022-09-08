OBITUARY: Pamela Turnbull

September 8, 2022

By Staff Report

Pamela L. Turnbull passed away August 30, 2022. She was born in California and raised in Virginia and Glencoe, Illinois.

Pam was most at home in Boca Grande, Florida and the mountains of Western Colorado. Her love of life brought an incredible richness to all the places she lived. Pam graduated from Culver Academy, attended Scripps College where she studied anthropology and graduated from the University of Colorado.

Pam loved her dogs, trained Labrador retrievers and filled her days fly fishing, bird hunting, sailing, paddle boarding, biking, hiking, and playing tennis – all while holding the Turnbull family together with her amazing ability to listen. Her wonderful spirit lives on with her three sons, Duncan, Bruce, and Macalister Turnbull. She will be missed every day by her loving husband of 29 years, Mat Turnbull.

Pam would want those that miss her to plant a tree, a bed of flowers, or a garden, and give a hug to those they love. She will be missed.