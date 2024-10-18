Marjorie Fortgang 1933-2024

October 18, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Marjorie Katz Fortgang died peacefully on October 5, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home on the island of Boca Grande, Florida. She was 91.

Marjorie was born on July 28, 1933, in Longmeadow,Massachusetts, the first daughter of Abraham andIrene Katz. She and her younger sister, June, were best friends who enjoyed a long life full of fun and adventure, bravely supporting each other through life’s challenges. Always ahead of her time, Marjorie attended Northwestern University at a time whenmost women were not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher education. Soon after, she married the love of her life, Charles Fabrikant Fortgang, whom she met through family friends. They had their first dance at age 16 and held each other ever after.

The pair married at age 20, setting their sights and dreams on New York City. While Marjorie moved out of Massachusetts, she never left behind her New England charm, sensibility, and entrepreneurial spirit, which she inherited from her father, who started Stateline PotatoChips. Chuck and Marjorie joined his uncle’s diamond business, M. Fabrikant & Sons. Together, they grew the business into an international powerhouse, becoming the largest diamond wholesaler in the United States. Marjorie was a corporate officer and daily force behind the company, acquiring many of its original customers with her elegant style, winning personality, and enduring warmth. She served on the boards of The Central Park Conservancy and the Museum of the City of New York for many years, reflecting her deep love and connection to the city.

She was a true New Yorker – an iconoclast and a renaissance woman in every sense. Marjorie was class personified, routinely turning heads when she entered a room with Chuck by her side, both of them in immaculate suits and her hair perfectly coiffed. The duo created a striking image of “classic” New York and were often approached by strangers who remarked on their presence as if they had emerged from a movie.

Always nurturing her creative spirit, Marjorie was often found exploring the city’s design district with her dear friend Robert Denning of Denning & Fourcade Inc., who shared her passion for interior design. Together, they created an unmistakable and eccentric style that reflected her colorful personality and sense of possibility.

Marjorie and Chuck were married for 70 happy years, completely devoted to each other, their family, and their business. They made every decision together, embodying the spirit of true partnership. Uniquelyinseparable, they were rarely seen without one another close by. Marjorie was the matriarch and heartbeat of the Fortgang family, sharing a deep, unconditional love with everyone in her flock. It didn’t matter whether they were in business or the arts; what mattered was that you were family and opened your heart to the world.

She taught her children the value of love, family, and commitment, seeking pleasure over conflict, and the importance of charity.

There will be a private graveside funeral for her beloved family.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to your favorite charities.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Charles; her children, Matthew, Terrie, Sue, and David; her grandchildren, Max, Cat, Graham, Rex, Savanna, Robert, and Blake; and her greatgranddaughter, Stella.