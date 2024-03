Local support for our tourism ‘commons’

March 14, 2024

By Garland Pollard

In the English tradition, there is the common. Not common as an adjective, as in ordinary, but the “common” as a noun, as in the places that we all own together, as a public. Many here on Gasparilla Island and Little Gasparilla and in Cape Haze are from New England and are familiar with our […]