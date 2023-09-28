LETTER TO THE EDITOR: October is a WILD month at Boca Grande Lighthouse Methodist Church
September 28, 2023
By Boca Beacon Reader
To the Editor: October is shaping up to be a fun and exciting month. We will launch our new MOMS Connection on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 6 p.m. The group is free and open to all moms (because once a mom, always a mom). It will be an opportunity for us to compare […]
