‘Grande’ donation brings Fire Department emergency communications project closer to fruition

September 21, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Boca Grande has been known to experience its share of miracles, and this past week we had evidence of that again. The Boca Grande Disaster Relief Fund has found a way to donate another major gift – $100,000 – to the Auxiliary Emergency Radio Communications project. Having already donated $50,000 to the cause, this is above and beyond … and also very necessary. This leaves a figure just shy of $80,000 remaining out of a needed $305,000. The BGDR Fund has donated $150,000; the Boca Grande Woman’s Club has donated $75,000; and Boca Grande Charities, Inc. has donated $1,500 (for an initial 10 additional BTech radios for volunteers).