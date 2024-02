EcoWatch: Shhh – don’t say climate change

February 16, 2024

By Delores Savas

“If you think the environment is less important than the economy try holding your breath while you count your money.” – Guy Mc Pherson, American scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Time marches on along with bad decisions that continue to affect all Floridians. It was in 2011 that officials with the […]