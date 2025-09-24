Coffee & Conservation to Spotlight Gopher Tortoises

September 24, 2025

By Angela McPhillips

SUP Englewood’s Coffee & Conservation series will return on Tuesday, Oct. 21, with a program focused on the gopher tortoise, a keystone species threatened by habitat loss and environmental changes.

The featured speaker is Carol McCoy, a director on the board of the Coastal Wildlife Club and co-chair of the Outreach Committee for the Gopher Tortoise Council. McCoy also manages sea turtle monitoring programs on local beaches, coordinates derelict crab trap removals, and provides educational programs throughout the community.

“Gopher tortoises play a crucial role in maintaining the health and balance of their ecosystems,” McCoy said. “As a keystone species, gopher tortoises dig extensive burrows that provide shelter for over 350 other species, including insects, mammals, reptiles, and birds. These burrows offer protection from predators, extreme temperatures, and wildfires, making them vital refuges in their habitats. Protecting gopher tortoises is not just about conserving a single species—it’s about preserving the intricate web of life that depends on them.”

The program runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free, with a suggested $5–10 donation to support the Gopher Tortoise Council. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided by The Dearborn Coffeehouse & Bakery. Space is limited, and RSVPs are required at supenglewood.com/coffee-conservation.