Again, be patient, everything is slower when cold

December 26, 2025

By VAN HUBBARD

Hard to believe it’s another New Year already, but ’26 is here.

We enjoyed a cooler early fall this year. Our recent winters have been milder, and cold weather is overdue. We need some mild frozen breezes to thin out the invasive species that are abundant. We don’t want hard freezes that hurt snook populations and mangroves.

Colder temps push fish to deep, protected waters. Temperature changes take time to penetrate deeper waters. Go deep in cold fronts and return to the grass flats as waters warm up. Cold fish are lethargic; they get hungry as they warm up. Choose slow retrieves for lethargic fish; and pick it up as it warms.

Snook don’t do well in colder waters; it’s best to leave them alone. I understand many enjoy the catch-and-release of easy fish stacked in deeper holes. Consider these subtropical fish are already stressed; catching them just adds more strain. They seem to be fine when released but frequently die from the extra stress.

Redfish and trout can handle colder temps better. They school up when cold and seek safety in the deepest holes. Shallow flats warm up first and hold the food. Consider the delays in water temperature changes. Afternoons can be best on cold days. Concentrate on deeper, protected waters. The north winds are cold. Taller trees and buildings can block the chilling winds. You will be more comfortable where the fish like to be, too.

Redfish can be extremely skittish in clear, shallow waters. They can be harder to stalk than a bonefish. Take your time and do not push fish ahead of you. The faster you chase, the farther they run. Try a push pole, not the electric motor. Use the wind or current flow for stealth approaches. Gold spoons are still great for locating flats reds. Try smaller pinfish under a popping cork for hungry reds, too. Shrimp always works. Move around cautiously and remember where you find fish today and what stage the tide is in. Conditions frequently repeat. Reds are beautiful now; enjoy the colors.

Trout can be easy now. Specks like the grassy areas that hold the food. Soft plastics are great now. Colors vary; try different colors and use whatever works today. My favorite method is a rattle cork. Add two feet of fluorocarbon and a 1/4-ounce jig head. Add a live shrimp; remember, the rattle doesn’t help if you don’t twitch it frequently. Fish are slower now, so be patient. Don’t jerk the hook away before the fish closes its mouth.

Sheepshead are due to start gathering up in colder waters. First, they bunch up around food sources like oyster bars and edges of grass flats. Any structures like bridges or piers hold fish, too. Some reds are hanging here also. Flounder will hold on to the structure edges now. I prefer braided lines because they are much more sensitive. I like short mono or fluorocarbon leaders. Try 1 to 1/0 hooks and minimum weights for best results. These are notorious bait stealers. Awareness is critical for any success. Feel your weight lift off and touch the bottom. If you don’t master this awareness, hope flounder or drum are around.

Offshore, we have several snapper options. Choose safe weather days and be safe. Shrimp, squid and cut bait all produce bites. Again, be patient; everything is slower when cold. Always use Fish Rules to stay on top of regulation changes. It’s not easy to keep track.

Happy New Year and safe catching.

Capt. Van Hubbard’s column Hook, Line and Sinker began in the Boca Beacon in 1988. He lives in Placida. Email him at captvanhubbard@gmail.com