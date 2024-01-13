January 13, 2024

By Sheila Evans

It is that time of year when all eyes turn to the island’s tennis courts. The 2024 Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic opens Saturday, Jan. 20, and runs through Feb. 10.

With an array of tournaments over the 20-day Classic, excitement is always high to see how play goes and who the winners will be. Of course, winning is not the only object of the Classic. It is a time for people of all stripes to join in the fun and to test their skills.

The Classic is open to all area residents and members or guests of all three tennis clubs on the island: Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club, Boca Grande Club and the Boca Bay Pass Club.

Tournament Director Dusty Hopkins would specifically like to invite 70+ Ladies to play and enjoy more court time. “This is a really great group of women who love the game and would enjoy getting to spend time on the courts with others who do as well,” says Hopkins.

Eight different events will be taking place in this year’s Classic, with two events the week of Jan. 20-27, and another two the following week, Jan. 27-Feb. 3. The last week sees four events taking place across all three venues. Here’s the schedule:

Jan. 20 – Jan. 27

Open Mixed Doubles, at Boca Bay Pass Club.

70+ Mixed Doubles, at Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club.

Jan. 27 – Feb. 3

Open Ladies’ Doubles, at Boca Grande Club.

Open Men’s Doubles, at Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club.

Feb. 3 – Feb. 10

70+ Ladies’ Doubles, at Boca Bay Pass Club.

70+ Men’s Doubles, at Boca Grande Club.

Open Men’s Singles, at Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club.

Open Ladies’ Singles, at Boca Bay Pass Club.

The entry fee is $40 per player, per event. That fee includes tournament merchandise. Registration forms are available at each club and at the Boca Beacon office. Players are to sign up at the club holding the event in which they want to play, and registration must be in by noon of the Thursday preceding the opening of that event.

For the “70+” events, players must be at least 70 years old sometime in 2024. Checks should be made out to “Boca Beacon,” sponsor of the Classic.

For more information contact the Beacon (941-964-2995) or any of the clubs: Boca Bay Pass Club (941-964-2145); Boca Grande Club (941-964-2211); or Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club (941-964-4615).