The good things

BY LAUREN HANA, MD., BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC- It’s easy to be consumed in all the negativity we see in the news every day as we approach a holiday and head into a new season of the global pandemic of COVID-19. There is no doubt that this epic event has touched every soul in one way or another in less than a year’s time. With our psychological health and physical health intimately intertwined, it’s important that we all take time out regularly to focus on positive things these days. Just as roses need rainy days as well as sunshine, there are some important positive things that have come to light from dealing with the Coronavirus.

For starters, technology has advanced in leaps and bounds with 3D printers repurposed to make needed supplies and equipment and medical research on development of potential treatments and vaccines are moving at warp speed. Apps for symptom checking and contact tracing have been developed along with better virtual communication platforms that have allowed us to stay connected with loved ones even though we are physically distanced. Use of virtual technology has removed transportation and financial barriers, making it possible for scientists across the world to gather for meetings and talks that would normally be geographically isolated. Even our Grande Rounds series has gone virtual this year, greatly expanding our ability to reach hundreds more with important health information.

We learned when “safer at home” orders were mandated across the country and with more people working from home instead of driving to the office that the drastic reduction in harmful environmental emissions benefits our planet.

The pandemic has inspired a greater appreciation for things that we have all taken for granted and a clearer realization of what’s really important to us and what we miss the most.

Through imagination and innovation we have been able to adapt to changes and have learned that with some thought, we can figure out new ways to continue to do at least some of those things we love.

The public has gained more realistic expectations about medicine and science, with the understanding that no test or treatment is perfect and healthcare providers do our best to tweeze out the best options by weighing risks and benefits.

On the global front, we’ve been able to see the fractures in our current system and begin to work on fixing what’s long been broken. We are developing a broader awareness of equality and fairness and learning how trust and honest communication play huge parts in any solution. It has kindled a deeper community spirit and a responsibility to protect one another knowing that united we stand and divided we fall.

So take some time regularly to reflect on some of the positive things for you personally. Write them down if it helps. Look back at your list on particularly hard days to remind yourself of the silver lining. Use your list to help someone else see through their own cloud.

Continue to embrace hope, push through this challenge and help those around you to do the same. We are all in this together and together we can make a difference. Let’s take care of one another.