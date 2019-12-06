Join in the fun at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse lighting

■ STAFF REPORT

Join the Barrier Island Parks Society at the annual lighting of the Lighthouse on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of holiday festivities at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and Museum. The Lighthouse is located inside the Gasparilla Island State Park on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island, 880 Belcher Rd.

This is a free community event hosted by the Barrier Island Parks Society and sponsored by VIP sponsor Michael Saunders and Company. South Beach Bar and Grill will provide appetizers, and Kenny Rose will provide the music.

All gift shop, silent auction and donation proceeds directly support the preservation of the Lighthouse and four Barrier Island State Parks. There is a $3 parking fee per car for the event.

Shown here, fabulous Boca Grande Fire Department firefighters install the lights in preparation for the ceremony.

Call the Lighthouse at 964-0060 for more information.