Island Booknotes Live 2021 to continue on in March at the Fust

BY T MICHELE WALKER – Following the success of their last “Island Booknotes Live 2021” featuring author Fred Rich, The Johann Fust Library Foundation will present the second event in their literary series on Thursday, March 4 at 4 p.m.

“Author’s Unmasked” will feature Island authors Daly Walker and Lucinda Dixon Sullivan, who will discuss the writer’s life, moderated by local author, Alice Gorman. The event continues the theme of “Voices from Boca Grande – Celebrating A Love Affair with Books.”

Daly Walker’s short stories have appeared in numerous literary publications, including “The Atlantic Monthly” and “Saturday Evening Post.” His work has been shortlisted for “Best American Short Stories,” a “Pushcart Prize,” and an “O’Henry Award.” Walker, who teaches a fiction writer’s workshop at Dartmouth College, has a new collection of short stories entitled “Resuscitation,” soon to be released.

Lucinda Dixon Sullivan is originally from Kentucky, where her mother taught Speech and Drama at Western Kentucky University and was coach of the debate team. Lucinda’s early life revolved around the university. Attending the University of Kentucky and later graduating from the University of Louisville, she later went to Vermont College where she received her MFA in writing with a focus on fiction. Lucinda has written a novel entitled “It was the Goodness of the Place,” essays and short stories. She also has had an active life as an editor. Currently, she is working on a collection of stories including a novella.

Alice Gorman has been writing poetry and prose since childhood. Alice earned her MFA in Writing from Spalding University and her fiction and creative nonfiction have been published in Vogue, O, The Oprah Magazine, The Louisville Review, and others. Her first novel, “Valeria Rose” was published in 2018. Her poems have been published in “The Dead Mule School of Southern Literature” and anthologized in “Island Dreams,” and Routes, “20 Years of Tenants Harbor Poetry Readings.”

For more information on how to access the livestream event “Island Booknotes 2021,” contact Bobbie Marquis at The Library Foundation Office 964-0211 or jflfbg.org.