To the Editor:

Responding to the article the “Gift: published 12-20-19. God’s “Gift of Grace is revealed in the bible in John 3:16 and Ephesians 2:8 & 9 which states – For it is by Grace you have been saved through faith – and this is not of yourselves, it is the Gift of God – not by works, so that no person can boast.

God has worked salvation by faith in Christ plus nothing.

Jeanne Saeger

Boca Grand