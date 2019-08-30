Hurricane Dorian first threat of 2019 storm season

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

As of press time on Thursday, Aug. 29, Hurricane Dorian was in position to make landfall on Florida’s east coast some time between late Monday night and during the day on Tuesday. Some meteorologists were predicting Dorian to come ashore as a category 4, while others were saying the storm appeared to be weakening. You can get the latest updates from NOAA, Wayne Sallade, Lee County and more on our Boca Beacon Facebook page.

We do know this will be a rain event, with possibly more than 10 inches anticipated for the island. The Lee County Emergency Operations Center at the Boca Grande Fire Station has not yet been activated, but it is at the ready.

We’ve been checking around the Cape Haze Peninsula and Englewood, and many stores had bare shelves as of Thursday morning. Nearby gas stations were out of fuel. Be reassured that supplies will be coming, and more gas and groceries will be available before any bad weather comes.

Stay safe, and keep checking our Facebook page for up-to-date info.