Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic canceled for 2021

STAFF REPORT -It is with sadness that this year’s Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic, sponsored by the Boca Beacon & participated in community wide, has been canceled. Tennis surely continues to be a safe outlet for many of us, but we can’t quite put an island wide tournament with spectators together during these COVID times. We have tried to look at alternatives, but much of the joy is derived from crowd participation.

“We were hoping to wait until the last minute to see what the science would allow,” said tournament founder and coordinator Dusty Hopkins, “but, with the participation of three different clubs, their membership, spectators, and the community at large, this just is not the year to proceed.”

Hopkins said they will resume the tournament next year on schedule in January.

“We thank all of you for your continued support of the tournament,” he said. “Until next year, keep playing and we look forward to enjoying the tournament play with all of you again in 2022!”