Everything’s squeaky clean at the Boca Grande Fire Department

BY CHIEF C.W. BLOSSER, BOCA GRANDE FIRE DEPARTMENT – On Monday April 6 the Boca Grande Fire Department building and apparatus were decontaminated in an effort to keep the building and the Firefighters healthy. The Department in response to COVID-19 has stepped up our cleaning and decontamination procedures as well as focusing on prohibiting anyone not necessary from entering the building.

We are also monitoring temperatures of our personnel daily to prevent any inadvertent exposure to sickness.

The Building decontamination was a Cooperative effort with the Florida State Firefighters Association. The FSFA. developed a response team in the event an accidental exposure to COVID-19 or any other communicable disease occurs in a Fire Station.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the team has been doing routine decontamination to Fire Stations as well as commercial buildings to give the building a clean slate.

This facilitates the health of the Firefighters or other occupants. The logic is to keep immune systems intact, if you are battling any sickness you are more vulnerable to COVID-19. The routine cleaning was done so that the building is free from all pathogens which could cause a cold or other illness.

The Nanopure/Paerosol technology consists of an air and surface disinfectant. The non-toxic liquid disinfectant is all natural and is used in the wound care process.

The fluid is converted into a micro aerosol by a micro-aerosol generator which engulfs the room with dry fog killing any pathogens in the process. The dry fog penetrates clothing, carpeting, drapes and other materials which allows for a more thorough cleaning and disinfecting process.

The system was identified by the Florida State Firefighters as an effective way to decontaminate Fire Stations as there is minimal disruption in the daily operations and the disinfectant used is non toxic.

If you would like more information on the system contact Chief C.W. Blosser at 964-2908.