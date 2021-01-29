Everything you need to know about the upcoming Boca Grande Film Festival 2021

STAFF REPORT – Introducing the 3rd Annual (but first-ever virtual) Boca Grande Film Festival! This year’s festival will span five days with a diverse selection of riveting films and documentaries, viewable through the Friends of Boca Grande online film hub. To keep the festival vibe alive, Friends of Boca Grande Community center will be hosting a socially distanced opening night drive-in film and ending with a live drive-in concert at the closing reception. Stay engaged by casting a vote for each film and participating in exclusive virtual events that will be announced throughout the festival.

Opening Drive-In Movie

February 15, 7 p.m. at the Friends Pavilion. “H Is For Happiness” will be the film. Premier Passholders will join ‘Friends’ on the pavilion for the outdoor film drive-in.

A Jazzy Night Under The Stars with The Dan Miller – Lew Del Gatto Quartet

February 19, 5:30 p.m., Friends Pavilion. Premier passholders will join us under the stars for an exclusive concert by The Dan Miller – Lew Del Gatto Quartet as part of the closing festivities.

Following the concert, the winning film of the Boca Grande Film Festival will be announced.

Two ways to see the festival

Virtual festival pass – $300, or the Premiere pass – $500 which includes virtual access to all 10 films for your household and admission to opening and closing festivities with a lawn chair or golf cart space for up to four people.

The Films

Aggie: A documentary that explores the nexus of art, race, and justice through the story of Agnes “Aggie” Gund’s life.

Binti: 12-year-old Binti dreams of becoming a famous vlogger like her idol Tatyana. But when the police raid her home, and try to deport her and her dad, they are forced to flee.

The Capote Tapes: Through never-before-heard audio archives and interviews with Capote’s friends and enemies, The Capote Tapes reveals the rise and fall of America’s most iconic gay writer.

Coded Bias: When an MIT media lab researcher discovers that most facial-recognition software does not accurately identify darker-skinned faces and the faces of women, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in algorithms.

The Donut King: A rags to riches story of a refugee escaping Cambodia, arriving in America in 1975 and building an unlikely multi-million-dollar empire baking America’s favorite pastry, the donut.

Farewell Amor: After 17 years in exile, Walter finally reunites with his family after being forced to leave Angola for New York City. They quickly discover how the years of separation have turned them into absolute strangers.

H is for Happiness: The genuinely heart-warming and unflinchingly honest story of one twelve-year-old’s determination to bring her family back from the brink and spark happiness in their lives.

Never Too Late: Beloved musical icon Doc Severinsen traces his groundbreaking career and personal trials underscoring a life of inspiration and obsession.

To the Ends of the Earth: A traveling reporter for Japanese TV visits Uzbekistan and interacts with the locals and records her experiences.

The Tobacconist: A tender, heart-breaking story about one young man and his friendship with Sigmund Freud during the Nazi occupation of Vienna.