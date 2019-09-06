Youth fishing tournament next Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

After more than a year, the Boca Grande Youth Fishing Tournament is back.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 14 at the Boca Grande fishing pier, located at the north end of the island just south of Kappy’s Market.

The event is free for boys and girls ages 15 and younger.

Bring a fishing pole and tackle box. Bait will be provided (no lures allowed).

All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian. This is a catch- and-release tournament. Registration is not necessary – just be at the pier ready to fish by 9 a.m.

Refreshments are not provided, so bring your own.

Sponsored by the Boca Beacon, the event is made possible by Boca Grande Marina, Charlotte Community Services and Lee County Parks and Recreation.

For more information, visit Leeparks.org.