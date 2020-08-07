You bet your life I took the pledge … a note from a long-time, well-loved island resident

BY SUSAN BOWERS – More than anything, I want my friends and neighbors in Boca Grande to stay well. It is our cherished home. I have never met fi ner people or had better, more loyal friends. They all live right here on our precious island. And the children, good heavens, they are the highlight of my days.

I want to sincerely thank the Boca Grande Health Clinic and all the Island organizations who have created the Island Community Pledge. Please sign it with me.

We all need to be respectful, kind, considerate and concerned for others. Please do your part to help us all stay healthy and safe. Read and sign the Boca Grande Community Pledge.

We need to work together to help stop the spread of COVID 19 now and for all the better days to come.

– Susan Bowers

For more information, and to sign the pledge as a business, individual, or child, go to surveymonkey.com/r/BocaGrandePledge.