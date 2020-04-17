‘World’s Richest’ canceled due to Coronavirus

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce met on Wednesday, April 15 and made the difficult decision that they would cancel the World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament for 2020.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the Chamber Board of Directors said, “In these unique times, as we are all being impacted by the global crisis of COVID-19. Our focus remains steadfast on the health and safety of our Chamber members and our Boca Grande community.

Chamber directors said they are aware of the fluid, changing environment, with new information and new guidance coming out daily.

“With this in mind, we may need to adjust how we serve the community in the days ahead,” their statement said.

They asked that everyone check in with the Boca Grande Health Clinic’s website for daily updates, bghc.org, for a local perspective on how COVID- 19 is effecting us.

“We have taken the measure of canceling the Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament, which was scheduled for May 9th, as well as the Worlds’ Richest Tarpon Tournament, which was scheduled for June 3 and 4. We will be issuing full refunds for those who have paid their entry fee.”