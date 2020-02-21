Woman’s Club fashion show of 2020 pays homage to Bud and ‘Women of Vision’

STAFF REPORT – The third Boca Grande Woman’s Club Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held at The Gasparilla Inn on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11:30 a.m. with a special boutique following the show.

The theme is “2020 Women of Vision.”

This is also a special tribute to the Woman’s Club’s long-standing supporter, Bud Konheim, featuring exclusive current fashions direct from Nicole Miller in New York in addition to the latest couture from our own Boca Bargains.

Co-chairs Diane Cook and Ann Fletcher have arranged for several surprises and entertainment.

Tickets are available to the public for $100. Checks should be made payable to Boca Grande Woman’s Club and mailed to Diane Cook, PO Box 1676, Boca Grande, 33921.

Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund and community grants.