February 21, 2020
Woman’s Club fashion show of 2020 pays homage to Bud and ‘Women of Vision’

STAFF REPORT – The third Boca Grande Woman’s Club Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held at The Gasparilla Inn on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11:30 a.m. with a special boutique following the show.

The theme is “2020 Women of Vision.”

This is also a special tribute to the Woman’s Club’s long-standing supporter, Bud Konheim, featuring exclusive current fashions direct from Nicole Miller in New York in addition to the latest couture from our own Boca Bargains.

Co-chairs Diane Cook and Ann Fletcher have arranged for several surprises and entertainment.

Tickets are available to the public for $100. Checks should be made payable to Boca Grande Woman’s Club and mailed to Diane Cook, PO Box 1676, Boca Grande, 33921.

Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund and community grants.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

