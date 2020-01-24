Witheringtons to speak at BIPS 4BIPS installment

STAFF REPORT – The Barrier Island Parks Society is honored to host “Our Beaches are Alive!” as part of the BIPS 4 BIPS Speaking Series. This special program will be presented by renowned authors Blair and Dawn Witherington, as they share illustrated stories from their newly updated book, “Florida’s Living Beaches,” Second Edition at the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 28. There will be an exclusive book purchase and autograph opportunity immediately following the presentation in the Woman’s Club Room. Seating is limited, so RSVP at barrierislandparkssociety.org or call 941-964-0060 to reserve your space.

Blair and Dawn Witherington are professional naturalists. Blair is a research scientist with Inwater Research Group and the University of Florida. He earned baccalaureate and master’s degrees in biology from the University of Central Florida and a doctorate in zoology from the University of Florida. In 35 years of research, he has contributed numerous scientific articles and book chapters on sea turtle biology and sandy beaches. Dawn is a graphic design artist and scientific illustrator trained at the Art Institutes of Colorado and Ft. Lauderdale. Her art and design are prominent in natural history books, posters, exhibits and a line of sea-themed greeting cards.

Together, Blair and Dawn have merged their art, writing, photography and design in a number of projects, including several books on beaches, seashells and sea turtles. Blair and Dawn have sought to satisfy beachcombers’ curiosity within four books on southeastern U.S. beaches. Subjects include beach processes, plants, animals, minerals, and man-made objects.

BIPS is seeking BIPS 4 BIPS Speaking Series sponsors – call 964-0060 for sponsorship details and to RSVP.