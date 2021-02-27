Wisconsin photographer to help Camera Club ‘find their focus’

STAFF REPORT – Katherine Westover of Westover Photography will be the featured speaker at the next Boca Grande Camera Club meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held via Zoom.

Katherine’s presentation, “Finding The Composition That Best Expresses Your Vision” will present a wide range of images from nature including landscapes, close-ups and birds. She will discuss the opportunity photography offers for personal expression and how to approach various settings to capture images you’ll love!

Katherine is an extremely talented photographer who has a great deal of knowledge to share. Her style is clear and easy to understand for all levels of photographers.

A resident of Wisconsin, Katherine spends part of every year in Boca Grande, grateful for the friendships she has made in this beautiful, natural setting. Her photography has taken her to locations throughout the U.S. as well as to Canada, Iceland, South America and Europe. Her work has been exhibited at The Museum of Wisconsin Art, The Trout Museum of Art, The Hardy Gallery, Partnership Community Health Center and in many private homes

Members will receive a Zoom link prior to the meeting.

Membership or other questions? Please contact 33921cameraclub@gmail.com or see the BGCC Facebook page.

New members are always welcome.