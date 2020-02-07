Winner, winner – a French-themed dinner! Island residents reap benefits of 2019 Strawberry Festival winnings

STAFF REPORT – Ooh, la la! That is what guests had to say as they entered the Lavender Bistro on Pilot Street Friday evening. The Bistro, also known as the home of Dennis and Marsy Doan, was the setting for a French dinner purchased at the 2019 Strawberry Festival.

The menu included Julia Child’s famous beef bourguignon and cheese blintzes, featuring homemade pot cheese by Gloria Mitchell. The eight couples at the dinner were the guests of Ron and Lois Raedeke, the high bidders for the dinner at the silent auction.

The 2020 Strawberry Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

More fabulous dinners in local residences will once again be part of the silent auction.