‘Wine and Swine,’ anyone?

■ STAFF REPORT

The Rotary Club of Englewood announces its 3rd annual “Wine & Swine” Water Safety Awareness fundraiser, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Elks Lodge, located at 401 N. Indiana Avenue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This “Wine & Swine” dinner will feature dancing, an auction and lots of fun! The goal of the fundraiser is to be able to purchase “Josh the Baby Otter” books to give to every kindergarten and first-grade student in the community.

Tickets are $75 per person (table of eight is $500) and include whole hog pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked chicken, ribs and all the fixins, plus soda, water, coffee & tea. Adult beverages are available – cash bar. Contact Traci Hamill for more information on tickets or tables at (941) 307-0939.