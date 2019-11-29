We’re Christmas Walking, we’re Boca Bargaining, we’re iguana meetin’ …

■ STAFF REPORT

The Christmas Walk is right around the corner on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce in the quaint downtown village of Boca Grande for a luminary-lit stroll through town, a chance to visit and kick off some holiday shopping on “Small Business Saturday,” listen to live music, enjoy refreshments and be treated to a visit from Santa Claus on the Boca Grande Fire Deptartment fire truck.

Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. and will be visiting with the good boys and girls at the Boca Grande Fire Department following his arrival.

The morning of the Christmas Walk you can start your holiday shopping at 9 a.m., when the grand opening of Boca Bargains will be held for the 2019-2020 season.

The opening will include furniture and decorative items for sale in the Annex and on the brick patio near the Art Center; and the main store area will feature men’s, ladies’ and children’s clothing, knick-knacks and “gently used” toys. For those who are in the holiday spirit, you won’t want to miss the festive Christmas boutique.

There will also be a special outdoor dressing room featuring The Gasparilla Inn’s boutique beachwear.

Serious shoppers should arrive when the doors open at 9 a.m. on the 30th and plan to shop until Boca Bargains closes at noon.

Proceeds from Boca Bargains benefit the scholarship fund and community grant program of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club.

Established in 1986, Boca Bargains is celebrating its 33rd year and has become an island fixture, staffed by volunteers from the Woman’s Club throughout the season.

After the opening sale, the store will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon until April, 2020.

Please, no donations accepted on opening day. Donations welcome 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The Gasparilla Island Municipal Services Benefit Unit “iguana panel” will meet on Monday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center Woman’s Club Room, 131 1st St. W.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss general business of the unit. Advisory board members are Sally Kling, Skip Branin, Joan Hall, Kay Wagner and Robert Vanyo, guided by Lee County MSTBU Manager Tim Gard.

The County invites all residents to attend and participate. For additional information, contact (239) 533-2308.

You can also email Tim Gard at tgard@leegov.com.