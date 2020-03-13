We’ll miss you, Tamela! Post office friend transfers to Englewood

BY OLIVIA CAMERON

Word on this busy street is Tamela Sherman is leaving the Boca Grande post office, and it’s true! This Friday is the last day of the week she will hand over your mail.

However, her motive behind leaving is her family. With three mouths to feed, Sherman has decided to transfer to a full-time position at the Englewood post office on River Road. Starting this Saturday, she will be relocated but is still a part of the United States Postal Service.

In fact, Sherman has been in the business for 20 years. She first started at an office in Michigan after deciding to follow in her mother’s footsteps. She stuck to the mailing industry ever since.

After a few transfers and roles of supervision, Sherman landed the part-time position on the island in July of 2015. Naturally, she fell in love with the small community.

“I didn’t expect to make as many friends as I did here,” said Sherman. Her experience in the area has been nothing but unique. “I don’t think I’ve ever worked in a place like Boca Grande.”

Compared to most of the postal positions she’s experienced, the island location consisted of about three coworkers, making it a small and personable business. “I’m going to miss everybody and all of my customers. But it will be better in the long run,” said Sherman.

The new position could be a change of pace, but Sherman sees the good in change.

For the past five years, she has fashioned a bond with the residents. After seeing everyone on a day to day basis, she admitted feeling hesitant about her departure, but it won’t be the last time she sees the beloved community.

For now, the island will have to adjust to a new face.

“I hope they get someone in here as nice as me!” Sherman wishes the best for the community and will be back to visit in the near future.