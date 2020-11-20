Welcome kit aims to keep the island and its community safe and healthy

BY MARK DRISCOLL, BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC- You can feel a change in the air. The days start getting shorter. Temperatures become more moderate. Winter season is just around the corner. And with it comes the return of seasonal residents and vacationers looking for a sunny spot to stay a while.

Unfortunately, with COVID-19 still a significant risk, this year is very different than any other. The Boca Grande Health Clinic has developed a health kit to help returning residents and visitors get up to speed on how the Island is managing through the Coronavirus pandemic. The welcome kit provides important COVID-19-related information for quick and easy use. Included in the kit: what to consider before, during and after travel, a risk assessment tool to help make decisions about travel and visiting with friends and family, what to do if you’ve been exposed, information on quarantining, and available testing options.

“As the Island’s primary healthcare provider, we take our responsibilities very seriously,” said Boca Grande Health Clinic Chief Executive Officer Mark Driscoll. “A big part of our commitment is having an ongoing stream of communications to help keep our patients and the community in the know and promote safe and healthy living.”

The Clinic has stepped up its community presence and helped lead local efforts to engage residents and visitors in the fight against the Coronavirus, including providing hand sanitizer stations and no-contact thermometers to all businesses, operating drive-thru flu shot clinics, hosting a series of free health webinars featuring renowned physicians and researchers, and sponsoring the Boca Grande Pledge.

“We know that people get information in different ways, so we wanted to cover all bases,” said Driscoll. “The welcome kit summarizes the information we’ve published over the past few months with the help of the Boca Beacon into one comprehensive package.”

All Clinic patients will receive a kit in their local mailbox. In addition, the kit will be given to local businesses and Realtors. To request a kit, contact the Boca Grande Health Clinic at (941) 964-2276.