Updated Clinic policies spurred by COVID-19 concerns for those at risk

BY HILJA BILODEAU – The coronavirus has been reported in all 50 states, even those considered off the beaten path like West Virginia, North Dakota and Vermont.

Boca Grande also is considered off the beaten path, isolated from the problems and worries of the mainland. If the coronavirus has proven anything, it’s that no place in America is truly isolated.

The Clinic remains open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Drs. Thomas J. Ervin, Lauren Hana and Raymond James, as well as our dedicated team of healthcare professionals, remain committed to providing quality health care to the Boca Grande community.

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of our patients, employees and community, the Clinic has updated some of its policies and procedures.

The most noticeable change is a pre-screening process for all patients and visitors prior to entering the Clinic. Our medical staff will screen for any symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, cough or headaches, before anyone is admitted inside of the facility. It’s a necessary measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other contagious illnesses to other patients and our staff.

Boca Grande is a highly social community. Until COVID-19 passes, we ask that residents heed the recommendations of government officials and public health experts in practicing social distancing, good hygiene and common sense. Much of Boca Grande’s population falls within a “high-risk” classification, so we encourage residents to be diligent as they focus on safety.

The Clinic will continue to monitor this fast evolving situation and will keep you informed with the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations and updates. To access this information please visit the Clinic’s website at bghc.org or call our toll free number at (844) 964-2622.

Boca Grande Health Clinic has served this community since 1947. We are here for you now and will be for many years to come. Be well and stay safe.

Hilja Bilodeau is the CEO of the Boca Grande Health Clinic.